Discussions about the withdrawal of American troops from Europe dictate the need to strengthen the European component in NATO, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said before the start of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Report informs.

She noted that the potential reduction of the US military presence in Germany came as a surprise.

"Discussions about the withdrawal of American troops from Europe have been going on for a long time, but of course, the timing of this announcement came as a surprise," Kallas said.

According to her, the situation demonstrates that European countries should "truly strengthen the European pillar in NATO" and more actively increase their own defense efforts.

Kallas emphasized that American troops are in Europe not only to protect European interests, but also in the interests of the United States itself.

Asked about US President Donald Trump's motives and whether they stemmed from a desire to "punish" German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, she said she could not comment and called on the American leader to clarify his position.

Kallas added that the Yerevan summit also highlights the strategic importance of the South Caucasus amid growing geopolitical tensions and the importance of developing alternative trade routes.