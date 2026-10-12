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    Czech transport minister visits Baku Railway Station

    Infrastructure
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 17:13
    Czech transport minister visits Baku Railway Station

    A delegation led by Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik visited Baku Railway Station as part of a trip to Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC told Report that ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov briefed the guests on the company"s activities, passenger transport projects, the infrastructure of Baku Railway Station and services provided to passengers.

    The delegation was also presented with innovations introduced by ADY to improve passenger satisfaction and digitalize services, including the SİMA Pay facial-recognition payment system, which was first introduced in Azerbaijan"s public transport sector on the railway network.

    During the visit, the Czech minister familiarized himself with the conditions created for passengers at the station and its modern service facilities, and highlighted the particular importance of modern approaches in passenger transportation.

    Czech transport minister visits Baku Railway Station
    Czech transport minister visits Baku Railway Station
    Czech transport minister visits Baku Railway Station
    Czech transport minister visits Baku Railway Station
    Czech transport minister visits Baku Railway Station
    Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov Ivan Bednarik Czech Republic
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