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    Czech Republic views Azerbaijan as significant strategic partner

    Infrastructure
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 10:46
    Czech Republic views Azerbaijan as significant strategic partner

    The Czech Republic views Azerbaijan as a significant strategic partner, Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednárik said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum, according to Report.

    "Our economic ties already rest on a solid foundation, and the transport sector represents one of the areas with the most significant potential for further expanding our joint work. Czech companies are eager to demonstrate their extensive experience, modern technologies, and genuine interest in building long-term partnerships and, potentially, future friendly relations with Azerbaijan," the minister noted.

    Connectivity is not limited to infrastructure alone, Bednárik emphasized.

    "It is about bringing markets closer together, creating sustainable supply chains, and opening up new prospects for businesses and the public-ultimately, for the citizens of both states," he added.

    Ivan Bednarik Azerbaijan-Czechia relations
    Çexiyalı nazir: "Azərbaycanı mühüm strateji tərəfdaş hesab edirik"
    Чехия считает Азербайджан важным стратегическим партнером
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