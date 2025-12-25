Contactless payments fully launched on all BakuBus routes

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    25 December, 2025
    10:17
    From today on, cashless payment via NFC-supported local bank cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay, has been fully activated on all bus routes operated by BakuBus LLC in Baku, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    The new system introduces several innovations. One key update is the expansion of consecutive payment

    options, with the number of allowed consecutive transactions increased from one to two for passengers.

    This feature is being implemented during the initial phase of the NFC project. Based on the results of this phase, further increases in the number of consecutive payments are planned.

    The new system offers added convenience for passengers, eliminating the need to carry cash or a physical BakıKart. Payments can now be made within seconds using a smartphone, smartwatch, bank card, or any other NFC-enabled device by simply holding it close to the validator.

    Passengers are reminded that only NFC-supported local bank cards, smartphones, and physical cards can be used for payments on buses.

