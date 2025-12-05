Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Cindy Tiangco: Azerbaijan Railways can produce green energy on its own

    Infrastructure
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 11:27
    Cindy Tiangco: Azerbaijan Railways can produce green energy on its own

    Azerbaijan Railways is exploring the possibility of converting its infrastructure assets into renewable energy sources, paving the way for a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced railway system, Cindy Cisneros-Tiangco, Director, Emerging Areas, Energy Sector Office, Asian Development Bank (ADB), told journalists, Report informs.

    She stated that the ADB-Azerbaijan Railways partnership is becoming an example of how multilateral development banks, governments, and the private sector can work together to develop comprehensive solutions to overcome modern energy and infrastructure challenges.

    "The technical assistance is focused on several key outcomes, all aligned with Azerbaijan Railways' vision of what a railway company of the future should be. We will consider innovative solutions not only in terms of how the railway operates, but also in terms of how it can use its assets to generate renewable energy and channel it to its own needs," noted Tiangco.

    According to her, an important part of the work will cover measures to improve energy efficiency and strengthen institutional capacity.

    "The idea of ​​our technical assistance is to enable a company or country to independently develop and implement projects. ADB is here to support this capacity building and ensure the implementation of best international practices that Azerbaijan Railways can integrate into its operations," she added.

    Cindy Cisneros-Tiangco Azerbaijan Railways Asian Development Bank
    Синди Тианко: "Азербайджанские железные дороги" могут сами производить "зеленую энергию"

    Latest News

    12:19

    OTS to establish Working Group on Labor, Employment, and Social Protection

    Foreign policy
    12:13

    Minister: Strengthening Turkic world is one of key priorities for Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:11

    Death toll in Indonesia floods nears 850

    Other countries
    12:07
    Photo
    Video

    Karabakh horses showcased at UAE National Day celebration in Abu Dhabi

    Cultural policy
    12:03

    Azerbaijan to attend 31st Parliamentary Intelligence Security Forum in Washington

    Foreign policy
    12:00

    Ilham Aliyev: We believe that the peace-loving members of the Western Azerbaijan Community will return to their ancestral lands

    Domestic policy
    11:58

    Azerbaijan Railways cuts natural gas use by about 50 percent

    Infrastructure
    11:56
    Photo

    First meeting of OTS labor and social ministers kicks off in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:41

    ADY's operations being reshaped through digital tools

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed