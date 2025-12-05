Cindy Tiangco: Azerbaijan Railways can produce green energy on its own

Azerbaijan Railways is exploring the possibility of converting its infrastructure assets into renewable energy sources, paving the way for a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced railway system, Cindy Cisneros-Tiangco, Director, Emerging Areas, Energy Sector Office, Asian Development Bank (ADB), told journalists, Report informs.

She stated that the ADB-Azerbaijan Railways partnership is becoming an example of how multilateral development banks, governments, and the private sector can work together to develop comprehensive solutions to overcome modern energy and infrastructure challenges.

"The technical assistance is focused on several key outcomes, all aligned with Azerbaijan Railways' vision of what a railway company of the future should be. We will consider innovative solutions not only in terms of how the railway operates, but also in terms of how it can use its assets to generate renewable energy and channel it to its own needs," noted Tiangco.

According to her, an important part of the work will cover measures to improve energy efficiency and strengthen institutional capacity.

"The idea of ​​our technical assistance is to enable a company or country to independently develop and implement projects. ADB is here to support this capacity building and ensure the implementation of best international practices that Azerbaijan Railways can integrate into its operations," she added.