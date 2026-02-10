France's Macron to participate in New Delhi AI summit during India visit next week

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India from February 17 to 19 and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

The French president will participate in the AI Impact Summit being hosted by India in New Delhi next week, according to a statement.

Macron will be in India's financial capital Mumbai to inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, it added.

Modi and Macron will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the foreign ministry said.

The two countries signed a declaration of their intent to establish a partnership on advanced and small modular nuclear reactors during Modi's visit to France last year.