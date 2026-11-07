Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Center: Ships in Caspian Sea warned of strong winds

    Infrastructure
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 13:57
    Center: Ships in Caspian Sea warned of strong winds

    The Vessel Traffic Management Center of Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency has warned ships of strong winds in the Caspian Sea.

    According to Report, citing the agency, northwesterly and northerly winds observed in the Caspian Sea on November 8 are expected to continue until November 9.

    Wind speeds are forecast to reach 18-23 m/s, rising to 25-30 m/s in some areas and up to 32 m/s in open waters.

    Wave heights are expected to reach 2.5-3.5 metres and could increase to 4-6 metres if conditions deteriorate further.

    Caspian Sea strong wind
    Küləkli hava şəraiti ilə bağlı gəmilərə xəbərdarlıq edilib
    Центр: Суда на Каспии предупреждены о сильном ветре
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