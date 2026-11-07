Center: Ships in Caspian Sea warned of strong winds
Infrastructure
- 07 November, 2026
- 13:57
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Vessel Traffic Management Center of Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency has warned ships of strong winds in the Caspian Sea.
According to Report, citing the agency, northwesterly and northerly winds observed in the Caspian Sea on November 8 are expected to continue until November 9.
Wind speeds are forecast to reach 18-23 m/s, rising to 25-30 m/s in some areas and up to 32 m/s in open waters.
Wave heights are expected to reach 2.5-3.5 metres and could increase to 4-6 metres if conditions deteriorate further.
Küləkli hava şəraiti ilə bağlı gəmilərə xəbərdarlıq edilib
Центр: Суда на Каспии предупреждены о сильном ветре
Latest News
02:07
Erdoğan and Trump discuss bilateral ties, Iran tensions and Ukraine warRegion
01:53
Photo
Sarajevo hosts concert and reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory DayOther countries
01:48
Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense prideDomestic policy
00:00
Azerbaijan marks sixth anniversary of Victory in Patriotic WarDomestic policy
00:00
Photo
Six years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's ShushaKarabakh
22:27
Türkiye unveils itinerary for Erdogan's visit to AzerbaijanDomestic policy
21:40
Photo
Vicente Traver Fountain in Seville's Plaza de Espana illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flagForeign policy
20:53
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory DayDomestic policy
20:40
Video
UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivityEconomy