Center: Ships in Caspian Sea warned of strong winds

Stay up to date with the top news!

The Vessel Traffic Management Center of Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency has warned ships of strong winds in the Caspian Sea.

According to Report, citing the agency, northwesterly and northerly winds observed in the Caspian Sea on November 8 are expected to continue until November 9.

Wind speeds are forecast to reach 18-23 m/s, rising to 25-30 m/s in some areas and up to 32 m/s in open waters.

Wave heights are expected to reach 2.5-3.5 metres and could increase to 4-6 metres if conditions deteriorate further.