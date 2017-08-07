UAE's big free trade zone opens head office in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ajman free trade zone of the United Arab Emirates (AATZ) will open a global office in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Arabic media, it is noted in the global investor outreach strategy of the Ajman free trade zone for 2017.

The Ajman free trade zone has also identified 4 key markets where it will open its head offices in 2017.

Thus, along with Azerbaijan, AATZ’s new global offices will be opened in China, Switzerland, Canada and Hong Kong. In May of this year, AATZ opened an office in Cyprus and in November of last year in Moscow.

Notably, currently, AATZ owns more than 22, 000 enterprises in various parts of the world.

Notably, Ajman free trade zone is located in the Ajman Emirate of the UAE. The free trade zone, created in 1988, has positively impacted the development of industry. The zone, located at the entry of the Persian Gulf, is situated in a favorable geographical position to serve the eastern and western markets.

Every year, the Ajman port renders services to over 1, 000 ships.