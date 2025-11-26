Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Belozerov: CIS Railway Council to present update on its work for 2020–2024

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 13:12
    Belozerov: CIS Railway Council to present update on its work for 2020–2024

    Next week, the CIS Railway Council will present its final update on the railway industry's performance for 2020–2024, Oleg Belozerov, CEO and chairman of the Management Board of Russian Railways, said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Council on Railway Transport, Report informs.

    According to Belozerov, during this period, the average transportation distance increased by 13% to 1,760 kilometers, while the number of international container trains increased by almost 30%.

    He noted that in 2025, CIS railways managed to maintain average annual loading volumes: 98.8% of the plan for the first nine months was fulfilled. Almost 1.2 billion tons of freight were transported internationally, slightly lower than the same period last year. Furthermore, the operating fleet of freight cars increased by almost 3%, he said.

    Russian Railways CIS Oleg Belozerov
    Oleq Belozyorov: "MDB-nin Dəmir Yolu Şurası 5 illlik hesabat təqdim edəcək"
    Белозёров: Совет железных дорог СНГ представит доклад о работе за 2020–2024 годы

    Latest News

    15:36

    Merz: Germany to increase aid to Ukraine to €11.5B euros in 2026

    Other countries
    15:28

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

    Infrastructure
    15:20

    Iran seeks to send cargo to Armenia via Nakhchivan by rail - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    15:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first Young Railway Workers Forum as part of CIS council meeting

    Infrastructure
    14:57

    Uzbekistan plans to use Zangazur corridor for strategic cargo - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:45

    Construction of Rasht–Astara railway in Iran to begin after Novruz holiday – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Russia sign agreement on bilateral digital data exchange

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    Azerbaijani deputy PM meets with his Russian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    Cargo between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan soars in four years

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed