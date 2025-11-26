Belozerov: CIS Railway Council to present update on its work for 2020–2024

Next week, the CIS Railway Council will present its final update on the railway industry's performance for 2020–2024, Oleg Belozerov, CEO and chairman of the Management Board of Russian Railways, said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Council on Railway Transport, Report informs.

According to Belozerov, during this period, the average transportation distance increased by 13% to 1,760 kilometers, while the number of international container trains increased by almost 30%.

He noted that in 2025, CIS railways managed to maintain average annual loading volumes: 98.8% of the plan for the first nine months was fulfilled. Almost 1.2 billion tons of freight were transported internationally, slightly lower than the same period last year. Furthermore, the operating fleet of freight cars increased by almost 3%, he said.