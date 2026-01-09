Ukraine ambassador, Azerbaijani MFA official mull Baku–Kyiv partnership
Foreign policy
- 09 January, 2026
- 14:07
Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, has met with Samir Bejanov, Head of the International Security Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss coordination between the two countries within international organizations.
According to Report, the ambassador shared details of the meeting on his page on X.
"Met with Samir Bejanov, Director of International Security of Azerbaijan MFA. Shared updates on Russian latest attacks against Ukrainian cities. Discussed deepening Ukraine-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and coordination in international organizations. Appreciate Azerbaijan's support and solidarity," the diplomat said.
