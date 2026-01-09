Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ukraine ambassador, Azerbaijani MFA official mull Baku–Kyiv partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 14:07
    Ukraine ambassador, Azerbaijani MFA official mull Baku–Kyiv partnership

    Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, has met with Samir Bejanov, Head of the International Security Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss coordination between the two countries within international organizations.

    According to Report, the ambassador shared details of the meeting on his page on X.

    "Met with Samir Bejanov, Director of International Security of Azerbaijan MFA. Shared updates on Russian latest attacks against Ukrainian cities. Discussed deepening Ukraine-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and coordination in international organizations. Appreciate Azerbaijan's support and solidarity," the diplomat said.

    Ukrayna səfiri Azərbaycan XİN nümayəndəsi ilə Bakı-Kiyev tərəfdaşlığını müzakirə edib
    Посол Украины обсудил с представителем МИД Азербайджана партнерство Баку и Киева

