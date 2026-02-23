Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Baku Urban Week to be held in May

    Infrastructure
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 12:33
    The Baku Urban Week will be held on May 11–17 as part of preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Jamila Ismayilzada, Substantive Content Manager of Azerbaijan's WUF13 Operating Company, said during a media training session, as quoted by Report.

    "Work on the program for this week is currently underway. Additional information will be provided in the near future," she said.

    WUF13 will take place in Baku on May 17–22.

    WUF13 Jamila Ismayilzada
    "Bakı şəhərsalma həftəsi"nin keçiriləcəyi tarix açıqlanıb
    Определены сроки проведения "Бакинской недели градостроительства"

