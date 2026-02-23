Baku Urban Week to be held in May
Infrastructure
- 23 February, 2026
- 12:33
The Baku Urban Week will be held on May 11–17 as part of preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Jamila Ismayilzada, Substantive Content Manager of Azerbaijan's WUF13 Operating Company, said during a media training session, as quoted by Report.
"Work on the program for this week is currently underway. Additional information will be provided in the near future," she said.
WUF13 will take place in Baku on May 17–22.
