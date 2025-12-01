Baku to host ICAO event
Infrastructure
- 01 December, 2025
- 10:44
On December 9-11, an event of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will be held in Baku.
Report informs that the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry of Azerbaijan has started preparations for the event.
While financing the event, the Cabinet of Ministers' decision dated November 4, 2008, on the approval of the "Rules for the allocation and expenditure of funds from the state budget for holding international and national events by state-funded organizations, as well as for receiving delegations and officials from foreign countries and providing services to them" will be taken into account.
