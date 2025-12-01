Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Baku to host ICAO event

    Infrastructure
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 10:44
    Baku to host ICAO event

    On December 9-11, an event of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will be held in Baku.

    Report informs that the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry of Azerbaijan has started preparations for the event.

    While financing the event, the Cabinet of Ministers' decision dated November 4, 2008, on the approval of the "Rules for the allocation and expenditure of funds from the state budget for holding international and national events by state-funded organizations, as well as for receiving delegations and officials from foreign countries and providing services to them" will be taken into account.

    ICAO Baku
    Bakıda ICAO-nun tədbiri keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет мероприятие ICAO

    Latest News

    11:40

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Romania on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    11:36

    Emmanuel Macron to visit China

    Other countries
    11:26

    Indonesia flood death toll jumps to over 500

    Other countries
    11:01

    Azerbaijani figure skater to make European Championship debut

    Individual sports
    10:44

    Baku to host ICAO event

    Infrastructure
    10:36

    Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation rep receives appointment from CEV

    Team sports
    10:26

    TURKPA International Election Observation Mission conducts monitoring in Kyrgyz Republic

    Foreign policy
    10:20

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Romania on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    10:18

    Oil prices rise on supply concerns, new OPEC+ plan

    Energy
    All News Feed