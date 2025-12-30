Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Baku Shipyard secures $5M interest-free loan from AZAL

    Infrastructure
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 17:21
    Baku Shipyard secures $5M interest-free loan from AZAL

    Baku Shipyard LLC has received a $5 million interest-free loan from Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, Report informs.

    The agreement between the two parties was signed on December 8. Under the contract, the loan was disbursed on December 15 and must be fully repaid by January 31, 2028.

    Both companies operate under the supervision of Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), and the loan was issued within the framework of their related-party relationship.

    Baku Shipyard AZAL AZCON Holding interest-free loan
    "Bakı Gəmiqayırma Zavodu" AZAL-dan 5 milyon dollar faizsiz borc alıb - EKSKLÜZİV
    "Бакинский судостроительный завод" получил от AZAL беспроцентный заем в $5 млн - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    18:33

    Pezeshkian, Putin stress implementing joint bilateral treaty

    Region
    18:21

    SOFAZ sees gold as strategic reserve, not short-term income

    Finance
    18:04

    About €30M stolen in major German bank robbery

    Other countries
    17:52

    Ukraine needs US weapons above all air defense systems, Zelenskyy says

    Other countries
    17:51

    South Korea's President Lee to visit China

    Other countries
    17:49

    AZAL signs lease agreements for three new Airbus aircraft

    Infrastructure
    17:46

    AZAL places 50M manats deposit in International Bank of Azerbaijan

    Finance
    17:40

    AZAL registers new subsidiary in Alat Free Economic Zone

    Business
    17:37

    Energy efficiency passports to become mandatory for new buildings in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed