    Baku Metro discusses differentiated tariffs with China's Octopus

    Infrastructure
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 13:24
    Baku Metro discusses differentiated tariffs with China's Octopus

    As part of a visit to China, Chairman of the Board of Baku Metro CJSC, Vusal Aslanov, discussed with representatives of the local company Octopus Holdings Limited the introduction of a differentiated tariff policy in public transport.

    According to Report, citing Baku Metro, a delegation led by Aslanov held a meeting in Hong Kong with the Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Holdings Limited, Tim Yin, and Head of the Transport Division, Nora Tang.

    During the business talks, the sides held detailed discussions on the application of the Octopus system in public transport, technological solutions to improve passenger convenience, as well as integrated city-level payment models. Today, the Octopus system is a key digital payment platform for public transport in Hong Kong.

    The meeting also included an exchange of international experience on differentiated tariff policies in public transport, the application of special approaches taking into account various passenger segments, and the further development of payment systems-mobile payments, open platforms, and integrated "smart" city payment models.

    "Bakı Metropoliteni" Çin şirkəti ilə differensial tarif siyasətini müzakirə edib
    Бакинский метрополитен обсудил с китайской компанией Octopus дифференцированные тарифы

