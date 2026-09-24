Baku Metro changes operating schedule for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Infrastructure
- 24 September, 2026
- 10:24
Due to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, the operating schedule of Baku Metro CJSC will be changed, Report informs, citing the joint-stock company.
On September 24-26, three stations - Icherisheher, Sahil, and 28 May - will operate in an enhanced mode. Additional personnel will be deployed to the stations in accordance with the duty schedule.
On the nights of September 24-25 and September 25-26, passenger entry to these three stations will be open until 01:00 (GMT+4).
Train traffic on the Green and Purple lines will operate as usual. The remaining stations on the Red Line will close at 00:00.
"Formula 1"lə əlaqədar Bakı metropolitenində iş saatı uzadılacaq
График Бакинского метрополитена будет изменен в связи с "Формулой-1"
Latest News
12:23
China, US need to pave way for peaceful coexistence - XiOther countries
12:15
French overseas policy risks deepening inequalities, historian saysOther countries
12:03
FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with AzerbaijanAIC
12:02
Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)Finance
12:00
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in BakuSports
11:57
Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)Finance
11:53
Harrington: BP to apply experience gained in Azerbaijan in Central AsiaInfrastructure
11:47
Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PMOther countries
11:46