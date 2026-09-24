Baku Metro changes operating schedule for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Due to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, the operating schedule of Baku Metro CJSC will be changed, Report informs, citing the joint-stock company.

On September 24-26, three stations - Icherisheher, Sahil, and 28 May - will operate in an enhanced mode. Additional personnel will be deployed to the stations in accordance with the duty schedule.

On the nights of September 24-25 and September 25-26, passenger entry to these three stations will be open until 01:00 (GMT+4).

Train traffic on the Green and Purple lines will operate as usual. The remaining stations on the Red Line will close at 00:00.