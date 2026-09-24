Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Baku Metro changes operating schedule for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Infrastructure
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 10:24
    Baku Metro changes operating schedule for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Due to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, the operating schedule of Baku Metro CJSC will be changed, Report informs, citing the joint-stock company.

    On September 24-26, three stations - Icherisheher, Sahil, and 28 May - will operate in an enhanced mode. Additional personnel will be deployed to the stations in accordance with the duty schedule.

    On the nights of September 24-25 and September 25-26, passenger entry to these three stations will be open until 01:00 (GMT+4).

    Train traffic on the Green and Purple lines will operate as usual. The remaining stations on the Red Line will close at 00:00.

    Formula 1 Baku Metro Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026
    "Formula 1"lə əlaqədar Bakı metropolitenində iş saatı uzadılacaq
    График Бакинского метрополитена будет изменен в связи с "Формулой-1"
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:23

    China, US need to pave way for peaceful coexistence - Xi

    Other countries
    12:15

    French overseas policy risks deepening inequalities, historian says

    Other countries
    12:03

    FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:02

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    12:00

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku

    Sports
    11:57

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    11:53

    Harrington: BP to apply experience gained in Azerbaijan in Central Asia

    Infrastructure
    11:47

    Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    ASCO: Julfa tanker undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed