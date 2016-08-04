 Top
    Today traffic movement will be restricted in Baku city center

    Neftchilar Avenue will be closed till the morning, August 5

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ In order to regulate the movement of vehicles in Baku, work is continuing on updating lines and road markings and pedestrian crossings.

    In this regard, today from 22:00 am renovation of road lines and markings on Neftchilar Avenue from Azneft circle to Baku Seaport will be provided.

    Report was told in the press-service of "Azeravtoyol" OJSC, movement of vehicles will be limited on the avenue.

    Drivers are advised to use alternative roads.

