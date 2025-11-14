Baku airport, Uzbekistan Airports expanding cooperation to modernize their air hubs

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Baku) and Uzbekistan Airports are strengthening their collaboration to modernize infrastructure and implement advanced technologies, Report informs referring to Uzbekistan Airports.

The talks between Javlonbek Umarkhodjaev, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports, and Teymur Hasanov, Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, took place as part of the International Aviation and Logistics Forum in Tashkent.

"The parties discussed the large-scale work being carried out to modernize the infrastructure of the two countries' airports, introducing environmentally friendly, energy-saving, and digital technologies aimed at improving passenger comfort and safety. It was noted that airport development is an integral part of the sustainable growth strategy for the transport system and plays a key role in strengthening the transit potential of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan," reads the statement.

The statement also notes that an Uzbekistan Airports delegation is in Baku, where they are studying infrastructure solutions and airport operations for further implementation in Uzbekistan.