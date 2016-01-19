Azerbaijan will prepare proposals to increase budget revenues from privatization

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ 685 small state enterprises and objects, unfinished buildings and vehicles, land for 456 enterprises and objects, 20 shares of joint stock companies privatized in Azerbaijan in 2015 at 50 cash auctions.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Property Affairs (GKVI) Kerem Hasanov said that at a meeting dedicated to the results of operations for 2015 and the upcoming challenges.

K. Hasanov noted that in order to increase budget revenues from privatization it is necessary to analyze and develop proposals for privatization in new areas. "It is also necessary to increase potential of privatization and transparency in this area, speed up work on the creation of an electronic information system for recording, as well as measures for mapping land and the creation of a data bank."