A total of 68 out of 79 cities in Azerbaijan have approved 20-year master plans, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan is undergoing an important transformation stage: "Our approach to urban planning is based on strategic spatial planning, modern infrastructure, sustainable development and creating a more predictable development environment. Urban transformation starts with a vision but becomes a reality through master plans. We view master planning not simply as a regulatory tool, but as a framework that brings together housing, infrastructure, mobility, economic activity, the environment and quality of life."

Guliyev emphasized that since 2018, Azerbaijan has been applying modern principles in spatial planning to promote sustainable and resilient cities: "Today, 68 of Azerbaijan's 79 cities have approved 20-year master plans, while the master plans of the remaining cities are currently undergoing the approval process. These efforts have been carried out with the involvement of experienced international urban planning specialists, ensuring compliance with global best practices and innovative planning approaches.

"This means that most of our cities already have a long-term vision for their development and a framework for creating sustainable and people-oriented urban environments. This also provides greater clarity regarding their long-term development and investment potential. We also pay particular attention to the sustainability and technological aspects of urban planning. Green building principles, energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure, digital permitting and the digitalization of the construction sector are becoming increasingly important elements of our development environment."