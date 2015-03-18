Azerbaijan reduces import of vehicles by 43%

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ During January and February of this year, Azerbaijan imported 7,511 vehicles, up 43% compared to the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, in January-February of this year, 119 motor vehicles imported for the transport of 10 or more persons, including the driver (an increase of 112.5%), 7,031 passenger cars and other motor vehicles (a decrease of 41.4%), 339 motor vehicles for the transport of goods (a decrease of 67%) and 22 motor vehicles for special purposes (a decrease of 72.1%).