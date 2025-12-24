Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Azerbaijan ready to share experience in housing solutions with other countries

    Infrastructure
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 14:45
    Azerbaijan ready to share experience in housing solutions with other countries

    Azerbaijan intends to share its experience in addressing housing challenges with countries around the world, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Ilgar Isbatov told journalists, Report informs.

    He said that ahead of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), a series of consecutive measures are being implemented in the country: "Master plans for cities are being developed, and regions are undergoing systematic development based on these documents. Within the framework of the forum, discussions are planned on a number of pressing issues arising from rapid urbanization, particularly housing problems."

    Isbatov noted that such challenges are most evident in developing countries, especially in areas populated by socially vulnerable groups. According to him, Azerbaijan has accumulated significant experience and achieved concrete results in this field.

    He highlighted that within a short period, planning documents have been prepared for hundreds of settlements in the liberated territories, and the phased return of the population is ongoing. Currently, reconstruction works are being carried out in 12 cities based on approved planning documents.

    Isbatov emphasized that this approach, developed and implemented in a short time, is a rare example in international practice. He added that during the forum, Azerbaijan plans to share its experience with experts arriving from various countries.

