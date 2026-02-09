Azerbaijan presents its Digital Logistics Platform at OECD Eurasia Week

Azerbaijan has presented its Digital Logistics Platform at the OECD Eurasia Week, according to Report, which cites the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport,

The digital logistics platform will bring together stakeholders from the transport, customs and logistics sectors within a single electronic system featuring real-time data exchange, increasing transparency, flexibility and the overall efficiency of processes, the Azerbaijani delegation said at a plenary session titled "The Trans-Caspian Transport Route and Regional Economic Connectivity" held as part of the OECD Eurasia Week.

The plenary session underscored the growing strategic importance of the Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan"s key role in its development. It was noted that beyond serving as a transit route, the Middle Corridor has evolved into a major platform for regional economic integration and cooperation across the Eurasian space. Investments made by Azerbaijan in recent years in railway, port, maritime and logistics infrastructure have strengthened the corridor"s position.

The Azerbaijani delegation also informed participants about the completion of the modernization of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway line, the joint expansion of port infrastructure and the Caspian Sea fleet, as well as the significance of the Zangazur Corridor as an important element in route diversification.

It was further emphasized that the long-term competitiveness of the Trans-Caspian Transport Route depends not only on infrastructure development, but also on the simplification of border procedures, the acceleration of operational processes and the introduction of digital technologies.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is expanding its initiatives in this area. Legislative amendments have been introduced, an appropriate legal framework has been established, and by presidential decree the "Single Window" information system is being created, which will significantly enhance operational efficiency and the quality of forecasting.

The plenary session also addressed Azerbaijan"s chairmanship of the OECD International Transport Forum. Strengthening transport connectivity was identified as one of the priorities of the chairmanship, with Azerbaijan expressing its interest in continuing cooperation to transform the Middle Corridor into a sustainable, competitive, digital and integrated regional transport network.