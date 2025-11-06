Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Infrastructure
    Azerbaijan joins Convention on International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation

    President Ilham Aliyev has ratified a law approving Azerbaijan"s accession to the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation.

    According to Report, the document was originally signed in Paris, France, on January 27, 2021.

    Azərbaycan "Dəniz Naviqasiya Avadanlıqları üzrə Beynəlxalq Təşkilat haqqında Konvensiya"ya qoşulub
    Азербайджан присоединился к Конвенции по морским навигационным средствам

