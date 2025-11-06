Azerbaijan joins Convention on International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation
Infrastructure
- 06 November, 2025
- 16:48
President Ilham Aliyev has ratified a law approving Azerbaijan"s accession to the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation.
According to Report, the document was originally signed in Paris, France, on January 27, 2021.
