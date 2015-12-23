Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran sign protocol on cooperation in railway sector

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Trilateral meeting between the President of JSC "Azerbaijan Railways", Javid Gurbanov, Managing Director of Iranian Railways, Mohsen Pour Seyed Aqaei and Director General of the Georgian Railways LLC, Mamuka Bakhtadze took place in Iranian city of Tabriz.

Report was told by the spokesman of "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC Nadir Azmammadov, during the meeting prospects for increasing the transit potential of the three countries at the expense of transit cargo through Azerbaijan and Georgia to the Persian Gulf through sea ports of Georgia were discussed.

The main topics of the meeting were also the growth of trade turnover of Iran and efficiency of these transportation corridors.

At the end of the meeting the head of railway companies signed a protocol confirming the trilateral cooperation.