Azerbaijan, ADB consider joint water infrastructure projects

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are considering joint projects to modernize irrigation and drinking water infrastructure, as well as expand the use of alternative water sources, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA).

These issues were discussed at a meeting between the Chairman of the agency Zaur Mikayilov and members of the ADB Board of Directors.

The parties exchanged views on the projects being implemented in Azerbaijan aimed at reconstructing irrigation and drinking water supply systems, ensuring the efficient and sustainable use of water resources, and the wider application of alternative water sources.

During the meeting, the prospects for further expanding cooperation between ADSEA and the Asian Development Bank, the implementation of joint projects, and other potential areas of interaction were also considered.