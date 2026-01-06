Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    AZAL crew prevents incident on Prague–Baku flight

    Infrastructure
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 13:06
    AZAL crew prevents incident on Prague–Baku flight

    On January 5, the crew of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft operating the Prague–Baku flight prevented an incident at Prague International Airport, AZAL told Report.

    "Before the flight, an unauthorized individual attempted to board the aircraft by violating security control procedures. To ensure the safety of the flight and passengers, the person was stopped from entering the plane in time. Until airport security services and law enforcement arrived, the crew restrained the individual's actions," the airline stated.

    An investigation into the incident is currently being carried out jointly with the relevant airport services and authorities.

    On January 5, at Prague Airport, a person bypassed security checks and unlawfully entered the boarding area, heading toward the aircraft. He attempted to board ahead of other passengers but was detained.

    AZAL Prague–Baku flight incident
    AZAL: Praqa–Bakı reysi üzrə baş vermiş insidentin qarşısını aviaşirkətin ekipajı alıb
    Инцидент в аэропорту Праги: экипаж AZAL не допустил постороннего на борт самолета

    Latest News

    14:26

    Strong magnitude-6.2 earthquake strikes Japan's Chugoku region

    Other countries
    14:21

    Update on criminal case related to Azerbaijanis shot in Kyiv

    Incident
    14:05

    Pezeshkian: Iranian authorities won't resort to money printing to resolve economic crisis

    Region
    14:05

    Azerbaijan Railways talks on Aghdam-Khankandi railway line progress

    Infrastructure
    13:56
    Photo

    Turkish media influencers explore Azerbaijan's industry, investment potential

    Business
    13:44

    Venezuela needs $183B to revive oil output, Rystad says

    Energy
    13:33

    Azerbaijan imposes almost 4M in fines for environmental violations

    Ecology
    13:26

    5 die in France due to snow, ice

    Other countries
    13:19

    Danish prime minister says US takeover of Greenland would mark NATO's end

    Other countries
    All News Feed