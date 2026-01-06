AZAL crew prevents incident on Prague–Baku flight

On January 5, the crew of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft operating the Prague–Baku flight prevented an incident at Prague International Airport, AZAL told Report.

"Before the flight, an unauthorized individual attempted to board the aircraft by violating security control procedures. To ensure the safety of the flight and passengers, the person was stopped from entering the plane in time. Until airport security services and law enforcement arrived, the crew restrained the individual's actions," the airline stated.

An investigation into the incident is currently being carried out jointly with the relevant airport services and authorities.

On January 5, at Prague Airport, a person bypassed security checks and unlawfully entered the boarding area, heading toward the aircraft. He attempted to board ahead of other passengers but was detained.