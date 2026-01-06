ASCO workforce slightly declines to 7,757 employees in 2025
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) had 7,757 full-time employees as of January 1, 2025, Report informs, citing the company.
According to ASCO, this figure represents a decrease of 0.7 percent compared to January 1, 2024.
ASCO was established in 2014 and has an authorized capital of 440 million manats ($259 million).
The company is fully owned by the state.
