ASCO workforce slightly declines to 7,757 employees in 2025

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) had 7,757 full-time employees as of January 1, 2025, Report informs, citing the company.

According to ASCO, this figure represents a decrease of 0.7 percent compared to January 1, 2024.

ASCO was established in 2014 and has an authorized capital of 440 million manats ($259 million).

The company is fully owned by the state.