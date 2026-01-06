Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    ASCO workforce slightly declines to 7,757 employees in 2025

    Infrastructure
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 16:35
    ASCO workforce slightly declines to 7,757 employees in 2025

    Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) had 7,757 full-time employees as of January 1, 2025, Report informs, citing the company.

    According to ASCO, this figure represents a decrease of 0.7 percent compared to January 1, 2024.

    ASCO was established in 2014 and has an authorized capital of 440 million manats ($259 million).

    The company is fully owned by the state.

    ASCO full-time employees
    "Azərbaycan Xəzər Dəniz Gəmiçiliyi"nin 8 minə yaxın işçisi var
    В ASCO работает около 8 тыс. сотрудников

