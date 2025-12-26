ASCO triples cargo transportation via Middle Corridor – EXCLUSIVE

In 2025, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) tripled its cargo transportation within the Middle Corridor, ASCO told Report.

During the January-November period, the company's vessels transported 18,542 TEU containers along the corridor.

Meanwhile, in the same period of 2024, the figure stood at 6,186 TEU, meaning container transportation has increased nearly threefold this year.

Across the Caspian Sea, ASCO vessels carried 716,460 tons of dry cargo in the first 11 months of 2025, compared to 443,843 tons in the same period of 2024, an increase of about 51%.

The company noted that several measures were implemented during the year to ensure uninterrupted cargo transportation and enhance the corridor's competitiveness. These included preferential tariffs for wagon shipments and the deployment of three additional vessels on the Aktau–Alat route for five months during peak cargo flow periods.

Currently, ASCO's ferries and Ro-Pax vessels operating within the Middle Corridor have a combined capacity to carry 584 wagons, while its dry cargo ships have a total carrying capacity of 140,000 tons.