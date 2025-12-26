Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    ASCO triples cargo transportation via Middle Corridor – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 13:40
    ASCO triples cargo transportation via Middle Corridor – EXCLUSIVE

    In 2025, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) tripled its cargo transportation within the Middle Corridor, ASCO told Report.

    During the January-November period, the company's vessels transported 18,542 TEU containers along the corridor.

    Meanwhile, in the same period of 2024, the figure stood at 6,186 TEU, meaning container transportation has increased nearly threefold this year.

    Across the Caspian Sea, ASCO vessels carried 716,460 tons of dry cargo in the first 11 months of 2025, compared to 443,843 tons in the same period of 2024, an increase of about 51%.

    The company noted that several measures were implemented during the year to ensure uninterrupted cargo transportation and enhance the corridor's competitiveness. These included preferential tariffs for wagon shipments and the deployment of three additional vessels on the Aktau–Alat route for five months during peak cargo flow periods.

    Currently, ASCO's ferries and Ro-Pax vessels operating within the Middle Corridor have a combined capacity to carry 584 wagons, while its dry cargo ships have a total carrying capacity of 140,000 tons.

    ASCO cargo transportation Middle Corridor
    ASCO Orta Dəhliz çərçivəsində yük daşımalarını 3 dəfə artırıb - EKSKLÜZİV
    ASCO утроило грузоперевозки по Среднему коридору - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    14:56

    SOCAR plans partial transfer of Bahar field stakes to investors

    Energy
    14:49
    Photo

    Keys to apartments handed to families relocated to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    14:30

    AZAL addresses passengers traveling to Georgia

    Tourism
    14:20

    Azerbaijan to ban e-cigarettes from April 1, 2026

    Milli Majlis
    14:15
    Photo

    Keys to new apartments handed to families returning to Khydyrly village in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Domestic policy
    14:13

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban proposal in first reading

    Milli Majlis
    14:10

    ANAMA official: 415 mine victims recorded in Azerbaijan since end of Patriotic War

    Incident
    13:49

    First oil from Bahar and Gum-Deniz redevelopment expected in 2027–2028

    Energy
    13:43

    Azerbaijani delegation discussing interreligious dialogue in Türkiye

    Religion
    All News Feed