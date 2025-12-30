ASCO's Qafur Mammadov vessel undergoes major overhaul

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The Qafur Mammadov dry cargo vessel, owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, and operating outside the Caspian Sea, has undergone a major overhaul, Report informs, citing ASCO.

    The repair work was carried out at the Torlak Shipyard located in the Tuzla district of Istanbul, where all activities required for the vessel's next five years of operation were completed.

    As part of the process, the vessel's main engines were overhauled, while two auxiliary diesel generators were replaced with new, more fuel-efficient units selected to match the vessel's actual electrical power requirements.

    In addition, necessary repairs were carried out on other equipment on board. Sections of the piping systems were renewed, and the propeller-rudder system was dismantled, overhauled under factory conditions and reinstalled. The vessel's domestic sewage systems and tanks were also upgraded. Furthermore, in accordance with Annex VI of the MARPOL Convention, the required modifications were made to the vessel's fuel system.

    To improve crew living conditions, renovations were conducted in the mess room and cabins, with household systems and wall panels replaced with new ones.

    At the same time, repairs were performed on the vessel's underwater hull, worn parts were replaced, and the hull was cleaned and repainted. The cargo holds also underwent steel renewal, as well as cleaning and painting.

    The Qafur Mammadov vessel has been operating outside the Caspian Sea since 2017. The vessel has a deadweight capacity of 5,500 tonnes, a length of 108 metres and a beam of 16.5 metres.

