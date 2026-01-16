ASCO breaks five-year record in ferry car transport

In December 2025, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, transported 4,476 vehicles by its ferry vessels, Report informs, referring to ASCO.

This figure surpassed the previous record of 4,379 vehicles registered in July 2020, marking the highest volume of ferry car transport over the past five years.

In November 2025, ASCO ferries transported 3,243 vehicles. As a result, ferry car transport in December increased by approximately 38 percent compared to November.