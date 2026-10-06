Armenia-Azerbaijan peace supports positive economic development

Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is contributing to positive economic development in the region, Gerlind Heckmann, Deputy Director-General at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku, Report informs.

She said Germany hopes further steps can be taken in the near future.

"For decades, the conflict had shaped the political and economic realities in the region, and this picture is now beginning to change. This is truly very positive," Heckmann said.

She noted that the German Chancellor had described the agreements reached between the two countries as a historic step.

"He emphasized that lasting peace in the South Caucasus is not only in the interests of the region itself, but, of course, also in the interests of Europe and Germany. This will enable new transport links, allow new markets to be explored and developed, and give investors the opportunity to make long-term plans," Heckmann said.