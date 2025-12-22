Ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Armenia to US mull TRIPP initiative on USACC platform

Khazar Ibrahim, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States, and Narek Mkrtchyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States, have attended a high-level Ambassadorial Roundtable on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) organized by the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

Report informs, citing USACC, that the event was attended by ambassadors of Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to Washington, as well as the high-ranking representatives of the US government and business representatives.

"The August peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and facilitated by this Administration, created a historic opening. TRIPP is how we make that peace durable-by transforming a transit route into an engine of shared prosperity," said Vinay Chawla, Office Director and Special Envoy for Peace Missions at the US Department of State. "American companies and capital are essential to that vision, and this Administration is committed to ensuring they have a seat at the table."

On his part, Khazar Ibrahim said the August Summit played a historic role in advancing the regional peace process.

"The principles of connectivity and cooperation have long been promoted by Azerbaijan, which has already established strong partnerships with Türkiye, Georgia, and Central Asian countries, providing a solid foundation to build upon. This momentum is real, and we must move swiftly. Ensuring the success of TRIPP as a core component of the Middle Corridor is essential," he saud.

Meanwhile, Narek Mkrtchyan noted that the US engagement will help translate this initiative into tangible benefits for the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond.

"I welcome the constructive engagement with our Azerbaijani colleagues and the fact that discussions are now advancing toward concrete development projects. This kind of practical cooperation is essential to delivering real economic and social outcomes," he said.