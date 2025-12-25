Ambassador: China to support Azerbaijan in creating regional transport hub

China intends to further develop high-level cooperation with Baku within the Belt and Road Initiative and is ready to leverage its capabilities in freight resources, technology, and capital to support Azerbaijan in developing a regional transport hub, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.

"Cooperation in transport infrastructure between the two countries has made significant progress. From January to November of this year, 351 freight trains departed from China to Azerbaijan along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, a 34% increase compared to the previous year. This year, the first trans-Caspian freight trains were launched, departing from Jinhua and Yiwu in Zhejiang Province, as well as from Beijing and Shenzhen," the diplomat said.

She added that goods from China have become the largest source of freight for the Middle Corridor, significantly increasing its development potential: "Trains departing from China shape the Middle Corridor's panorama."

The diplomat also noted that the Azerbaijani-Chinese joint venture, Azerbaijan Energy Automotive Factory LLC, plans to produce and commission 300 BYD electric buses in Baku, Nakhchivan, and Karabakh by the end of 2025.

According to her, the first batch of 50 BYD electric buses has already been successfully commissioned.