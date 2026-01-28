Net profit of Azerbaijan's banking sector up by over 11%
Finance
- 28 January, 2026
- 10:56
Azerbaijan's banking sector generated a net profit of 1.161 billion manats ($682.941 million) in 2025, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to the data, this represents an 11.2% increase compared to 2024.
