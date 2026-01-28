Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Net profit of Azerbaijan's banking sector up by over 11%

    Finance
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 10:56
    Net profit of Azerbaijan's banking sector up by over 11%

    Azerbaijan's banking sector generated a net profit of 1.161 billion manats ($682.941 million) in 2025, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    According to the data, this represents an 11.2% increase compared to 2024.

    Azərbaycanın bank sektorunun xalis mənfəəti 11 %-dən çox artıb
    Чистая прибыль банковского сектора Азербайджана увеличилась более чем на 11%

