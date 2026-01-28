Assets of Azerbaijan's banking sector up by nearly 8%

As of January 1, 2026, the assets of Azerbaijan's banking sector amounted to just over 57.086 billion manats (approximately $33.6 billion), representing a 7.7% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Net loans to customers made up just over 28.3 billion manats (over $16.6 billion) of banks' assets. The sector's loan portfolio grew by 9.2% YoY, while the share of loans in assets fell from 48.9% to 45.6%.

In the specified period, the banking sector's liabilities increased by 7.25% to almost 49.744 billion manats (approximately $29.3 billion), including the deposit portfolio, which rose by 1.4% YoY to roughly 38.222 billion manats (approximately $22.5 billion).

Of that, more than 16.323 billion manats (over $9.5 billion) are deposits of individuals, and about 21.9 billion manats (nearly $12.9 billion) are deposits of legal entities. During the reporting period, individuals' funds in banks dropped by 14.2% YoY, while companies' funds decreased by 6.4% YoY.

Over the past year, banks' liabilities to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan stood at 0.4 million manats (approximately $235,300).

The sector's balance capital increased by 10.9% YoY to roughly 7.342 billion manats (almost $4.32 billion).