Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani parliament to ratify UN Convention against Cybercrime

    Milli Majlis
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 10:40
    Azerbaijani parliament to ratify UN Convention against Cybercrime

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan will ratify the United Nations (UN) Convention against Cybercrime.

    According to Report, this issue has been included in the agenda of tomorrow's meeting of the Milli Majlis's Committee for Law Policy and State-Building.

    The bill concerns the ratification of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, aimed at strengthening international cooperation in combating certain crimes committed through the use of information and communication technology systems, as well as in the electronic exchange of evidence related to serious crimes.

    Milli Majlis Azerbaijani Parliament UN Convention cybercrime
    Milli Məclis BMT-nin "Kibercinayətkarlığa qarşı" Konvensiyasını təsdiq edəcək
    ММ ратифицирует конвенцию ООН против киберпреступности

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed