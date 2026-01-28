Azerbaijani parliament to ratify UN Convention against Cybercrime
Milli Majlis
- 28 January, 2026
- 10:40
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan will ratify the United Nations (UN) Convention against Cybercrime.
According to Report, this issue has been included in the agenda of tomorrow's meeting of the Milli Majlis's Committee for Law Policy and State-Building.
The bill concerns the ratification of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, aimed at strengthening international cooperation in combating certain crimes committed through the use of information and communication technology systems, as well as in the electronic exchange of evidence related to serious crimes.
