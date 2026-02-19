Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Colonialism and global inequality hinder international cooperation, says BIG

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 14:11
    Colonialism and global inequality hinder international cooperation, says BIG

    Colonial policies and global inequality are among the main factors preventing cooperation between countries, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), told journalists, Report informs.

    He noted that in recent years, some countries have been implementing assimilation processes.

    "Ugly political games are being played. Some states try to impose their language, religion, and customs in other countries. Even if they present this under another name, the essence is assimilation," Abbasov said.

    The BIG executive director also highlighted pressures faced by the organization.

    "Since its founding, the Baku Initiative Group has faced pressures from France, Belgium, and other countries, yet we have continued our activities on various international platforms and at different levels, and this will continue," he added.

    Abbasov emphasized the important role of the Virtual Museum in establishing close and reliable collaboration.

    "Experts and researchers can use these platforms as credible sources," he said.

    colonialism Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov
    Abbas Abbasov: Kolonializm siyasəti dünya ölkələri arasında əməkdaşlığa mane olan başlıca amillərdən biridir
    Аббасов: Колониальная политика мешает сотрудничеству между странами

    Latest News

    14:56

    Gulshan Rzayeva: WUF13 to be key milestone in development of safe, sustainable, and inclusive cities

    Economy
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, AIPA discuss expanding interparliamentary ties

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    UN Sec.-Gen. to present review of New Urban Agenda implementation

    Other countries
    14:28

    National NGO Forum: Amnesty International has completely lost the trust of Azerbaijani society

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    WUF13 official: About 70% of world population to live in cities by 2050

    Economy
    14:20

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku court's decision on Vardanyan logical conclusion of 30-year conflict

    Foreign policy
    14:16

    Ukrainian drones strike oil depot in Russia's Pskov region

    Other countries
    14:11

    Colonialism and global inequality hinder international cooperation, says BIG

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    New round of talks on Ukraine may again take place in Geneva

    Region
    All News Feed