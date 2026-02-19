Colonialism and global inequality hinder international cooperation, says BIG

Colonial policies and global inequality are among the main factors preventing cooperation between countries, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), told journalists, Report informs.

He noted that in recent years, some countries have been implementing assimilation processes.

"Ugly political games are being played. Some states try to impose their language, religion, and customs in other countries. Even if they present this under another name, the essence is assimilation," Abbasov said.

The BIG executive director also highlighted pressures faced by the organization.

"Since its founding, the Baku Initiative Group has faced pressures from France, Belgium, and other countries, yet we have continued our activities on various international platforms and at different levels, and this will continue," he added.

Abbasov emphasized the important role of the Virtual Museum in establishing close and reliable collaboration.

"Experts and researchers can use these platforms as credible sources," he said.