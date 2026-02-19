Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Domestic policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 13:04
    First residents returning to Azerbaijan's Khojaly village of Khanabad

    The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who left for Khanabad village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district has arrived in Khojaly, Report informs.

    As many as 38 families, comprising 154 people, are initially resettling in the village.

    The families who arrived in Khojaly were met by staff from the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankandi, the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and the Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service in Khankandi, the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

