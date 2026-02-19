Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan MoD specialists meet with NATO Mobile Training Team members

    Military
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 14:00
    Azerbaijan MoD specialists meet with NATO Mobile Training Team members

    Within the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative 2026 training course organized in Baku, the Chief of the Main Operational Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev, and the ministry's specialists met with members of the NATO Mobile Training Team, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    First, the experts of the Mobile Training Team provided information about NATO and the stages of the training course.

    During the meeting, it was emphasized that the training course, which brings professionals together, serves to enhance joint planning capabilities within multinational headquarters, foster the exchange of knowledge and experience, and strengthen shared values.

    Participants were informed about the importance of the discussions and practical sessions held during the training course, as well as the necessity of coherence and mutual cooperation in a modern and rapidly changing security environment.

    NATO Azerbaijan training
    Photo
    Müdafiə Nazirliyinin mütəxəssisləri NATO təliminin mərhələləri barədə məlumatlandırılıb
    Photo
    Минобороны: Состоялась встреча с составом мобильной тренинговой группы НАТО

    Latest News

    14:56

    Gulshan Rzayeva: WUF13 to be key milestone in development of safe, sustainable, and inclusive cities

    Economy
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, AIPA discuss expanding interparliamentary ties

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    UN Sec.-Gen. to present review of New Urban Agenda implementation

    Other countries
    14:28

    National NGO Forum: Amnesty International has completely lost the trust of Azerbaijani society

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    WUF13 official: About 70% of world population to live in cities by 2050

    Economy
    14:20

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku court's decision on Vardanyan logical conclusion of 30-year conflict

    Foreign policy
    14:16

    Ukrainian drones strike oil depot in Russia's Pskov region

    Other countries
    14:11

    Colonialism and global inequality hinder international cooperation, says BIG

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    New round of talks on Ukraine may again take place in Geneva

    Region
    All News Feed