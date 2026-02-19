Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Georgia's crude, petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan skyrocket

    Energy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 13:42
    Georgia's crude, petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan skyrocket

    In January 2026, Georgia imported 19,504 tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth $12 million from Azerbaijan, marking a year-on-year increase of 454 times in volume and 180 times in value, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

    Overall, Georgia imported 277,440 tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth $193 million in January, which is a 94% increase in volume and an 80% surge in value compared to the same month in 2025.

    During the month, Georgia imported 87,000 tons of these products worth $51 million from Russia, 61,730 tons worth $42 million from Romania, 25,620 tons worth $19 million from Greece, 23,000 tons worth $17 million from Cyprus, and 20,800 tons worth $14.8 million from Bulgaria.

    In 2025, Georgia imported 1.81 million tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth $1.36 billion from abroad, of which 172,000 tons worth $118 million came from Azerbaijan.

    Gürcüstan Azərbaycandan neft və neft yağlarının idxalını 454 dəfə artırıb
    Грузия в январе существенно увеличила импорт нефти и нефтепродуктов из Азербайджана

