Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku court's decision on Vardanyan logical conclusion of 30-year conflict

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 14:20
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku court's decision on Vardanyan logical conclusion of 30-year conflict

    The decision of the Baku court regarding oligarch Ruben Vardanyan represents not only the delivery of justice, but also the symbolic and logical conclusion of the past nearly 30-year conflict that brought immense suffering to the Azerbaijani people, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X.

    "By advancing a unique military-political resolution model of conflict and initiating a post-conflict peace agenda, Azerbaijan has also ensured accountability for individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including Bako Saakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, and Ruben Vardanyan and others," he said, as quoted by Report.

    He said that on the eve of the next anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the issuance of these court decisions represents a profound tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of that tragedy and of the conflict as a whole.

    "We expected that international courts or tribunals - such as the Nuremberg Trials, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, or the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda - would be established. However, in today's unjust international environment, even the application of law has become increasingly politicized and subject to double standards. Therefore, Azerbaijan organized open court proceedings and ensured justice through its own legal system, setting an example for the international community," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

    He added that it is utterly immoral and unethical that certain circles - including some members of the European Parliament and organizations such as Amnesty International - call for the release of individuals accused of grave war crimes.

    "As President Ilham Aliyev stated in his interview with France 24: 'Imagine the Nuremberg Trials after World War II, and two months after all those Nazi leaders are sentenced to death, someone comes and asks for their release," the official noted.

    He emphasized that their crimes were even worse than what the Nazis did during World War II.

    "Where there is a crime, there must be accountability - and justice has been fully ensured. Exonerating a person accused of war crimes amounts to legitimizing those crimes and becoming complicit in undermining accountability," Hikmat Hajiyev said. Sustainable peace and ethnic reconciliation cannot be achieved without justice.

    Azerbaijan will further continue its steadfast efforts to advance and consolidate regional peace agenda.

    Hikmat Hajiyev verdict Ruben Vardanyan
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Vardanyanla bağlı məhkəmə qərarı 30 illik münaqişənin məntiqi yekunudur
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Решение суда по Варданяну - логическое завершение 30-летнего конфликта

    Latest News

    14:56

    Gulshan Rzayeva: WUF13 to be key milestone in development of safe, sustainable, and inclusive cities

    Economy
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, AIPA discuss expanding interparliamentary ties

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    UN Sec.-Gen. to present review of New Urban Agenda implementation

    Other countries
    14:28

    National NGO Forum: Amnesty International has completely lost the trust of Azerbaijani society

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    WUF13 official: About 70% of world population to live in cities by 2050

    Economy
    14:20

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku court's decision on Vardanyan logical conclusion of 30-year conflict

    Foreign policy
    14:16

    Ukrainian drones strike oil depot in Russia's Pskov region

    Other countries
    14:11

    Colonialism and global inequality hinder international cooperation, says BIG

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    New round of talks on Ukraine may again take place in Geneva

    Region
    All News Feed