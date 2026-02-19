Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    UN-Habitat plans to expand its presence in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 13:34
    UN-Habitat plans to expand its presence in Azerbaijan

    UN-Habitat intends to expand its presence in Azerbaijan following the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026.

    Speaking to Report during an online briefing for regional media on WUF13, Kazuko Ishigaki, Director of UN-Habitat's Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, highlighted the organization's plans.

    "We have an office in Azerbaijan at this moment, but – and I want to emphasize that we recently established a regional office for Central Asia and Eastern Europe. So this is a strong sign of our commitment to expand and strengthen our presence in Central Asia, including Azerbaijan," she said.

    Ishigaki underlined that Azerbaijan is a very important partner for UN-Habitat. "Azerbaijan is very important country for us. Even after WUF13, we need to support the [forum's] legacy and its outcomes. So I'm sure we will strengthen and expand our presence in the region. This is definitely our commitment," she added.

    UN-Habitat Azerbaijan WUF13 Kazuko Ishigaki
    "UN-Habitat" WUF13-dən sonra Azərbaycanda layihələrini genişləndirməyi planlaşdırır
    UN-Habitat планирует расширять проекты в Азербайджане после WUF13

    Latest News

    14:56

    Gulshan Rzayeva: WUF13 to be key milestone in development of safe, sustainable, and inclusive cities

    Economy
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, AIPA discuss expanding interparliamentary ties

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    UN Sec.-Gen. to present review of New Urban Agenda implementation

    Other countries
    14:28

    National NGO Forum: Amnesty International has completely lost the trust of Azerbaijani society

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    WUF13 official: About 70% of world population to live in cities by 2050

    Economy
    14:20

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku court's decision on Vardanyan logical conclusion of 30-year conflict

    Foreign policy
    14:16

    Ukrainian drones strike oil depot in Russia's Pskov region

    Other countries
    14:11

    Colonialism and global inequality hinder international cooperation, says BIG

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    New round of talks on Ukraine may again take place in Geneva

    Region
    All News Feed