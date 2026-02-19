UN-Habitat plans to expand its presence in Azerbaijan

UN-Habitat intends to expand its presence in Azerbaijan following the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026.

Speaking to Report during an online briefing for regional media on WUF13, Kazuko Ishigaki, Director of UN-Habitat's Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, highlighted the organization's plans.

"We have an office in Azerbaijan at this moment, but – and I want to emphasize that we recently established a regional office for Central Asia and Eastern Europe. So this is a strong sign of our commitment to expand and strengthen our presence in Central Asia, including Azerbaijan," she said.

Ishigaki underlined that Azerbaijan is a very important partner for UN-Habitat. "Azerbaijan is very important country for us. Even after WUF13, we need to support the [forum's] legacy and its outcomes. So I'm sure we will strengthen and expand our presence in the region. This is definitely our commitment," she added.