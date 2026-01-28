Azerbaijan saw decrease in oil imports by 12.7% last year

In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan imported 1,505,329 tons of oil worth $705.708 million, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

Oil imports in volume terms decreased by 12.7% compared to January-November 2024, and in value terms, they decreased by 25.6%.

The bulk of oil imports (92.4%) came from Russia – 1,390,466 tons (a 9% decrease) worth $642.713 million (a 23% decrease).

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also imported oil from Kazakhstan in the amount of 114,423 tons (an increase of 3.3 times) worth $62.832 million (an increase of 2.8 times) and Iraq - 439.7 tons worth $162,690 (not supplied in January-November 2024).