ADY to launch regular Ganja–Gabala passenger train service

Starting January 12, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) will launch a regular passenger transportation service on the Ganja–Gabala–Ganja route for the first time, Report informs, citing ADY.

This will become the company's second interregional passenger route after the Ganja–Mingachevir–Ganja line, aiming to improve transport accessibility in the regions and expand interregional connectivity and mobility.

Passengers on the route will be served by modern electric trains with seated accommodation. Trains will depart daily from Ganja Railway Station toward Gabala at 10:10 am and from Gabala to Ganja at 06:00 pm. The total travel time will be 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Along the 139-kilometer route, passengers will also be able to use the Goran, Yevlakh, Laki and Aghdash stations and stops.

The trains will offer standard, standard+, business and first-class travel options. Minimum ticket prices are set at 4.3 manats for the Ganja–Gabala route and 1.7 manats for the Laki–Gabala route.

The new service will also enable daily travel between Baku and Gabala in both directions. Passengers can arrive at Laki station at 10:50 am on the Baku–Gazakh train and then continue to Gabala at 11:12 am on the Ganja–Gabala train. On the return journey, passengers can reach Laki at 06:45 pm on the Gabala–Ganja train and travel onward to Baku at 07:02 pm on the Gazakh–Baku train.

Tickets are available starting today via the ADY website and the ADY Mobile application.

The new passenger route is expected to enhance accessibility between the western and northwestern regions of Azerbaijan and contribute to the development of domestic tourism.