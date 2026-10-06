ADY's passenger traffic up 19% in nine months
Infrastructure
- 06 October, 2026
- 14:14
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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) transported nearly 8.5 million passengers, marking a 19% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing ADY.
During the reporting period, the Absheron Circular Railway carried 8 million passengers, up 18% year-on-year. Intercity routes served 433,000 passengers, marking a 17% increase, while more than 75,500 passengers traveled on the international Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route.
In September alone, overall passenger traffic increased by 24% compared to the same month last year.
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