Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    ADY: Middle Corridor provides efficient access to Central Asia, China for Baltic region

    Infrastructure
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 21:02
    ADY: Middle Corridor provides efficient access to Central Asia, China for Baltic region

    Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has discussed opportunities for closer cooperation with Estonian Railways (AS Eesti Raudtee) to increase cargo flows from China to Europe via international corridors passing through Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing ADY.

    This was highlighted during a meeting between ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and Chairman of the Board and General Director at Estonian Railways, Kaido Zimmermann.

    Rustamov noted that Estonia's experience in digital solutions and smart logistics creates opportunities for joint initiatives, while Azerbaijan's strategic position along the Middle Corridor ensures efficient access to Central Asia and China for Estonia and, more broadly, the Baltic region.

    It was highlighted that Azerbaijan has recently taken significant steps to support the development of the Middle Corridor. For example, the cargo capacity of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway line has been increased to 5 million tons annually, multimodal freight operations have accelerated through the integration of Baku Port with ADY, and a joint venture has been established with Georgia and Kazakhstan to further develop the corridor.

    Zimmermann praised the progress made and expressed interest in expanding cooperation with ADY.

    Both sides expressed confidence that broader collaboration will strengthen regional transport connectivity and contribute to building a modern, efficient, and sustainable transport system linking Europe and Asia.

    ADY Rovshan Rustamov Azerbaijan Estonia Central Asia China Baltic region Estonian Railways
    Photo
    Rövşən Rüstəmov: "Orta Dəhliz Baltik regionu üçün Mərkəzi Asiya və Çinə səmərəli çıxış təmin edir"
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Эстония обсудили увеличение грузопотока из Китая в Европу

    Latest News

    00:00

    Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day

    Karabakh
    21:56
    Photo

    Testimonies of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    21:43
    Photo

    Minister: Azerbaijan's digital products have broad export potential to Egypt

    Business
    21:33

    Azerbaijan's CBA outlines strategic directions on sustainability

    Finance
    21:16

    Aide: Many items of US peace plan discussed in Alaska acceptable to Russia

    Region
    21:02
    Photo

    ADY: Middle Corridor provides efficient access to Central Asia, China for Baltic region

    Infrastructure
    20:53

    Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post

    Other
    20:45

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan invests in Green Bond Fund

    Finance
    20:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Egypt explore collaboration in ICT sector

    ICT
    All News Feed