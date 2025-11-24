ADY: Middle Corridor provides efficient access to Central Asia, China for Baltic region

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has discussed opportunities for closer cooperation with Estonian Railways (AS Eesti Raudtee) to increase cargo flows from China to Europe via international corridors passing through Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing ADY.

This was highlighted during a meeting between ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and Chairman of the Board and General Director at Estonian Railways, Kaido Zimmermann.

Rustamov noted that Estonia's experience in digital solutions and smart logistics creates opportunities for joint initiatives, while Azerbaijan's strategic position along the Middle Corridor ensures efficient access to Central Asia and China for Estonia and, more broadly, the Baltic region.

It was highlighted that Azerbaijan has recently taken significant steps to support the development of the Middle Corridor. For example, the cargo capacity of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway line has been increased to 5 million tons annually, multimodal freight operations have accelerated through the integration of Baku Port with ADY, and a joint venture has been established with Georgia and Kazakhstan to further develop the corridor.

Zimmermann praised the progress made and expressed interest in expanding cooperation with ADY.

Both sides expressed confidence that broader collaboration will strengthen regional transport connectivity and contribute to building a modern, efficient, and sustainable transport system linking Europe and Asia.