Azerbaijan's tourism services balance shows $320 million surplus over 9 months
Finance
- 15 December, 2025
- 12:56
Azerbaijan's tourism services balance recorded a surplus of $320 million from January to September this year, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing at the CBA.
According to Report, he noted, "The surplus is mainly due to the influx of foreign tourists. During this period, 1.948 million people arrived in Azerbaijan from abroad, while 1.605 million tourists traveled abroad from the country."
