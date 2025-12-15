Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan's tourism services balance shows $320 million surplus over 9 months

    Finance
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 12:56
    Azerbaijan's tourism services balance shows $320 million surplus over 9 months

    Azerbaijan's tourism services balance recorded a surplus of $320 million from January to September this year, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing at the CBA.

    According to Report, he noted, "The surplus is mainly due to the influx of foreign tourists. During this period, 1.948 million people arrived in Azerbaijan from abroad, while 1.605 million tourists traveled abroad from the country."

    payment balance tourism services surplus balance
    Azərbaycanın turizm xidmətləri balansında 9 ayda 320 milyon dollar profisit olub
    Профицит баланса туристических услуг Азербайджана за 9 месяцев составил $320 млн

    Latest News

    13:08

    ANAMA: 838 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Domestic policy
    12:56

    Azerbaijan's tourism services balance shows $320 million surplus over 9 months

    Finance
    12:43
    Photo

    Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov named Azerbaijan's best of 2025

    Football
    12:38

    CBA: Average export price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $70

    Finance
    12:35

    Israeli Embassy in Baku publishes Hanukkah greetings

    Foreign policy
    12:26

    Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on border with Azerbaijan is calm

    Region
    12:08

    Baku Initiative Group highlights Belgian colonial atrocities

    Foreign policy
    11:53
    Video

    State Security Service exposes corruption of former Balakan executive head

    Domestic policy
    11:47

    Azerbaijan posts $4.06B capital outflow in January–September

    Finance
    All News Feed