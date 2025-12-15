Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov named Azerbaijan's best of 2025

Qarabag FK head coach Gurban Gurbanov has been awarded the title of Azerbaijan's Best Head Coach of 2025, Report informs, citing Komanda.az.

In the traditional annual poll held among journalists by Komanda.az, the 53-year-old specialist finished first by a wide margin. Gurbanov received 58 votes from 63 participating journalists, earning the honor for a record 15th time.

Two journalists voted for Vasili Berezutski, who led Sabah to the national cup title last season. One vote each went to Rashad Sadygov of Zira, Elmar Bakhshiyev of Araz-Nakhchivan, and Aykhan Abbasov, head coach of the national team and Shamakhi.