Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov named Azerbaijan's best of 2025
Football
- 15 December, 2025
- 12:43
Qarabag FK head coach Gurban Gurbanov has been awarded the title of Azerbaijan's Best Head Coach of 2025, Report informs, citing Komanda.az.
In the traditional annual poll held among journalists by Komanda.az, the 53-year-old specialist finished first by a wide margin. Gurbanov received 58 votes from 63 participating journalists, earning the honor for a record 15th time.
Two journalists voted for Vasili Berezutski, who led Sabah to the national cup title last season. One vote each went to Rashad Sadygov of Zira, Elmar Bakhshiyev of Araz-Nakhchivan, and Aykhan Abbasov, head coach of the national team and Shamakhi.
Latest News
13:09
Azerbaijan earns $750M from securities market in January–SeptemberFinance
13:08
ANAMA: 838 hectares cleared of mines last weekDomestic policy
12:56
Azerbaijan's tourism services balance shows $320 million surplus over 9 monthsFinance
12:43
Photo
Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov named Azerbaijan's best of 2025Football
12:38
CBA: Average export price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $70Finance
12:35
Israeli Embassy in Baku publishes Hanukkah greetingsForeign policy
12:26
Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on border with Azerbaijan is calmRegion
12:08
Baku Initiative Group highlights Belgian colonial atrocitiesForeign policy
11:53
Video