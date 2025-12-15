CBA: Average export price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $70
Finance
- 15 December, 2025
- 12:38
From January to September this year, the average price of oil exported by Azerbaijan was $70 per barrel, while natural gas was $294 per thousand cubic meters, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference at the CBA.
He noted that compared to the same period last year, the average price of Azerbaijani oil decreased by 18%, while the price of natural gas increased by 12%.
Latest News
13:09
Azerbaijan earns $750M from securities market in January–SeptemberFinance
13:08
ANAMA: 838 hectares cleared of mines last weekDomestic policy
12:56
Azerbaijan's tourism services balance shows $320 million surplus over 9 monthsFinance
12:43
Photo
Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov named Azerbaijan's best of 2025Football
12:38
CBA: Average export price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $70Finance
12:35
Israeli Embassy in Baku publishes Hanukkah greetingsForeign policy
12:26
Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on border with Azerbaijan is calmRegion
12:08
Baku Initiative Group highlights Belgian colonial atrocitiesForeign policy
11:53
Video