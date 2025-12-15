CBA: Average export price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $70

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Finance
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 12:38
    From January to September this year, the average price of oil exported by Azerbaijan was $70 per barrel, while natural gas was $294 per thousand cubic meters, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference at the CBA.

    He noted that compared to the same period last year, the average price of Azerbaijani oil decreased by 18%, while the price of natural gas increased by 12%.

    Azərbaycanın ixrac etdiyi neft ucuzlaşıb, qaz isə bahalaşıb
    ЦБА: Средняя цена экспорта нефти Азербайджана снизилась до $70

