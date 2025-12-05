ADY begins reconstruction of railways in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan - EXCLUSIVE

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has begun the reconstruction of railway infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov told Report.

"The total length of railways that make up the Nakhchivan section of the Zangazur corridor is 188 kilometers. The design work related to this has already been completed. It is not known when the construction of new railways will be completed. Because it has many components," the chairman highlighted.